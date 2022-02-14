Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,525,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,268,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.23.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $431.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $495.49 and its 200-day moving average is $501.23. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

