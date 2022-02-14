PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Price Target Cut to $17.00

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyPid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

PYPD opened at $5.15 on Friday. PolyPid has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PolyPid will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid during the second quarter worth $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 22.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

