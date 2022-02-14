Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Potbelly stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.76. 29,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,431. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Near bought 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $41,414.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Potbelly by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Potbelly by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 97,941 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the second quarter worth approximately $11,060,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the second quarter worth approximately $11,060,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Potbelly by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

