PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $220.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $220.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.51 or 0.06938206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.85 or 0.00293569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.68 or 0.00770809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014251 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00074636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.32 or 0.00402588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00217586 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,389,863 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

