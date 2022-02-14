Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.
Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 142.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. Powell Industries has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.75 million, a P/E ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.34.
POWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 142.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 27.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.
