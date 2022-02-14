PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

PWSC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.