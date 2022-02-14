Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, cut shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.36.

PDS stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $707.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,410,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

