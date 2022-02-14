Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PD. cut Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$62.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.27.

TSE PD opened at C$67.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$900.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$24.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.50.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

