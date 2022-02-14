Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.37) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 164 ($2.22) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.35).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.83) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.22. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 133.60 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.