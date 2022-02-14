Primecoin (XPM) Market Cap Reaches $3.11 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $1,205.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,592,543 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

