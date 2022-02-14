Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

PRI traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.48. The stock had a trading volume of 181,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a one year low of $139.78 and a one year high of $179.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primerica stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

