Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 30.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RCII. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.