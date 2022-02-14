Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after acquiring an additional 331,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 98,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

