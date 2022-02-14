Profund Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after buying an additional 329,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,190,000 after buying an additional 93,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,635,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $82.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

