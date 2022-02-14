Profund Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 52.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after acquiring an additional 532,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after purchasing an additional 145,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $48.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

