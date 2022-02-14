Profund Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $205.19 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $207.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day moving average is $183.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.