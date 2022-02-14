Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in argenx by 110.3% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,058,000 after buying an additional 341,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,106 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in argenx by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,780,000 after acquiring an additional 109,200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in argenx by 15.5% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 577,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,347,000 after acquiring an additional 77,308 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $285.03 on Monday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $378.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.67. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($390.80) to €350.00 ($402.30) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.26.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

