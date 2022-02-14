Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 114,501 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,074,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,936,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $467.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.96.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

