Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $139 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.70 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.050 EPS.

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 524,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

