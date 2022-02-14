ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBSFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.69) to €14.00 ($16.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

PBSFY opened at $3.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

