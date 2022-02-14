Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Head-To-Head Review

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Proterra alerts:

29.3% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Proterra has a beta of -3.73, suggesting that its share price is 473% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A Niu Technologies 6.99% 22.03% 11.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proterra and Niu Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Niu Technologies $374.61 million 2.75 $3.96 million $0.46 29.35

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Proterra and Niu Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Niu Technologies 1 0 2 0 2.33

Proterra presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Niu Technologies has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.56%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Proterra.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Proterra on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.