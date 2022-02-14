Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,490,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,421 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Provention Bio worth $28,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 70.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 26.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Provention Bio stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

