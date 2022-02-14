PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,980,000 after buying an additional 80,894 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 13.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 74.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at $341,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PSB traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $158.84. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,476. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.97 and a 200-day moving average of $168.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.96 and a one year high of $189.23.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

