PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTXKY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

