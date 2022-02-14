Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NILSY opened at $28.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

