Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research firms have commented on NILSY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

