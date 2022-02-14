Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,679. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

