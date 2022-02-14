Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PULM traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,679. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
