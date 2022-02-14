Putnam Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3,592.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 121,512 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWTR. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

TWTR opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

