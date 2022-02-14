Putnam Investments LLC Sells 3,557 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

