PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Insider Buys £20,100 in Stock

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) insider Jeremy Townsend purchased 10,000 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($27,180.53).

LON:PZC opened at GBX 208 ($2.81) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £891.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00. PZ Cussons Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is -1.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.