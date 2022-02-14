Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issued By Truist Financial

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $7.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.97. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $837.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

ORLY opened at $668.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $670.86 and a 200-day moving average of $636.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $428.79 and a 1-year high of $710.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,903,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

