Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Voya Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE VOYA opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,064. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

