Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Veru Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veru in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veru’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

VERU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

VERU opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $508.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after buying an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veru by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,578,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

