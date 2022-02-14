Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycom Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $349.56 on Monday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.67.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

