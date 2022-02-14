Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. Reduced by Truist Financial (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valvoline in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

VVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

