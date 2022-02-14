Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Reduced by Analyst

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Desjardins reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Saputo in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Saputo to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.

SAP stock opened at C$29.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$26.21 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The company has a market cap of C$12.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

