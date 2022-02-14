Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,906 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 74,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 78,468 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,489,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 741,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.93. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

