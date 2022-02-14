Quantis Network Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $17,280.19 and approximately $5.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.99 or 0.06938262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,447.56 or 1.00017164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00048774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.