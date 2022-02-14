Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 18% This Week

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $376.17 million and $33.23 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.84 or 0.06858784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,209.05 or 1.00041120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00048519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00048555 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006273 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 193,172,970,055 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

