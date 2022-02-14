Raven Protocol Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $142.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044155 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.16 or 0.06912891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.92 or 1.00056707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

