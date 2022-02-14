Raymond James Boosts Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$9.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

BNEFF opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.08. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

