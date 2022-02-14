Raymond James Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $210.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.15.

DDOG stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.87. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 876,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after acquiring an additional 119,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,934.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 87,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

