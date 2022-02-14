Raymond James Cuts Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to C$3.75

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TMQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,379. The company has a market cap of $216.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

