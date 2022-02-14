Raymond James Cuts Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to C$3.75

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
TMQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,379. The company has a market cap of $216.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.06.
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trilogy Metals (TMQ)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.