Raymond James Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $43.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.29.

AY stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 308,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,352,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

