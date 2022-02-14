Raymond James Raises KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $25.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $20.88 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

