Raymond James Weighs in on Hydro One Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.54.

TSE:H opened at C$32.29 on Monday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.38 and a 12 month high of C$33.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The firm has a market cap of C$19.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

