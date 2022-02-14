Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Update

Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the January 15th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RGF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,145. Real Good Food has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Real Good Food will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Real Good Food from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGF. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

