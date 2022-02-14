REAL (REAL) Price Reaches $0.20

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One REAL coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REAL has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00036689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00105001 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars.

