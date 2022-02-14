Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,525 ($101.76) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($83.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,653.13 ($103.49).

RKT stock opened at GBX 5,873 ($79.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £41.96 billion and a PE ratio of -25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,196.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,970.88. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.33) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($92.17).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

