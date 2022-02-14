Refinable Hits One Day Volume of $657,659.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $657,659.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00043953 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.20 or 0.06881635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,542.43 or 0.99741412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00048423 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

